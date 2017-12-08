FESTIVE PLEDGE: Support Lancashire Post's Christmas Appeal for 2017 for Nest

The Lancashire Post has launches its Christmas Appeal for 2017, urging our readers to back an organisation providing vital support to young victims of crime.

We are calling for residents to assist Nest and give a helping hand to county youngsters – and families – who have suffered this year through no fault of their own.

Some have been targeted by bullies and predators on an individual basis.

Others have been caught up in mass attacks such as the Manchester bombing. Nightmares, flash-backs and anxiety may have become part of their lives.

These are the youngsters that Nest’s team of case workers help, providing practical steps to ease their path to recovery.

Nest’s case-workers are partly funded by Lancashire’s Police and Crime Commissioner but the charity also relies on donations.

This could be a financial contribution or a pledge to provide activities or days out.

It could be something like a trip to the cinema or an attraction. Or even a donation of gifts for younger children or computer games and toiletries for teens. Are you a business owner or involved in an organisation that could donate such crucial respite? Or a resident who would like to donate to the service?

Email james.illingworth@jpress.co.uk to make a pledge.