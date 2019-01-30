Fire crews and ladder team from across central Lancashire called out to Leyland log burner drama

Firefighters from across central Lancashire were in Leyland this morning to deal with a chimney fire.

Fire crews from Bamber Bridge and Chorley, along with the Aerial Ladder Platform from Preston, were called to a home in Bent Lane at 5.42am.

Crews attended Bent Lane early this morning

A spokesman from Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said: "The caller believed the fire may involve the log burner due to a smell from the chimney and walls being hot.

"When firefighters arrived they investigated the heat source and gained access to the chimney.

"They extinguished the fire using a nimbus nozzle and were in attendance approximately two hours and fifteen minutes."

No casualties were reported.