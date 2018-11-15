Fire crews battle blaze at Leyland toilet paper factory

Firefighters battled a blaze at a toilet paper factory in Leyland this morning.

Crews from Leyland, Bamber Bridge and Penwortham arrived at the Farington factory at 4.43am and fought the fire for 90 minutes.

Firefighters were alerted to the industrial fire by an automatic alarm which was activated at the Accrol Paper site at Centurion Way, Farington.

Four crews battled the blaze which broke out after an unmanned paper production machine caught fire.

There were no staff present at the site when fire crews arrived at the scene, which meant firefighters had to search the site to make sure nobody was in danger.

The Urban Search & Rescue team conducted a search of the premises and confirmed that nobody had been injured by the burning machinery.

Firefighters used a hosereel jet to bring the fire under control, which was extinguished at 6.15am.

Crews requested the attendance of an engineer from the paper company before leaving the site.

Accrol Papers Ltd is one of Europe’s largest providers of toilet tissue, producing over a million rolls every week.