Fire service warning about items left on hobs after crews called out to melted deep fat fryer incident

Firefighters from Penwortham and Bamber Bridge attended a property in Leyland after an automatic fire alarm system was triggered in relation to a melted deep fat fryer.

Crews attended Bannister Brook House in Pearfield, Leyland, at 5.23pm on Tuesday where it became apparent that a resident had turned on the wrong ring of her electric cooker where she stored her electric deep fat fryer.

Bannister Brook House in Pearfield, Leyland (Image: Google)

Crew Manager Peter Blamire from Penwortham Fire Station said: “The heat melted the plastic base of the fryer. This caused severe heat damage to the fryer and very light smoke to the kitchen area.

“The occupier was very luck on this occasion that the fire self-extinguished and the electricity tripped off.

"We advise people not to store any items on hobs and double check each time that you turn your hob on to prevent accidental fires.

“The cooker was quite new so we wood always advise people to check the operating instructions of any new domestic equipment that they purchase, again to prevent and accidental fires.”