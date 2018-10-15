Firefighters free man trapped in wreckage after two car collision near Preston

A man had to be cut free from the wreckage after two cars collided in the early hours of today near Preston.

A woman, injured in the other vehicle, also needed hospital treatment following the smash in Mellor Lane, Mellor.

The collision happened at around 1.30am. Two fire crews from Blackburn attended the scene.

A spokesman said: "A man was trapped and injured in one car and a woman in the other car was injured but she was already out of her car when firefighters arrived at the scene.

"Firefighters used hydraulic equipment to rescue the man and both casualties were taken to hospital by ambulance. Firefighters were there for an hour-and-a-half."

The condition of the casualties is not known at this stage.