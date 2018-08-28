Firefighters rescue woman trapped in car after crash in Bretherton

A woman has been freed from her car following a collision which left the vehicle on its side.

The incident happened on Carr House Lane in Bretherton shortly after 7.20am.

The woman had to be freed from a silver Renault.

A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue said: "Two fire engines and crews, from Tarleton and Preston, responded to a road traffic collision involving one car, which was on its side, trapping a woman inside.

"Firefighters used hydraulic equipment to rescue the casualty, who was taken to hospital by ambulance."

Fire crews were at the scene for an hour.

The car has been recovered.