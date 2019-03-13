Firefighters secure roof of Leyland furniture shop after Storm Gareth blows metal sheets onto street below

Firefighters have used a giant ladder to access the roof of a Leyland furniture shop after high winds caused metal sheeting to come loose.



Fire crews from Leyland responded to reports that Storm Gareth had caused damage to the corrugated roof of Leyland Furniture and Carpets in Towngate.

Marc Pattinson, from Total Roofing Solutions, was called in to secure loose sections of roofing on the Leyland Furniture and Carpet shop in Towngate.

Firefighters used a 44ft ladder, the tallest available, to climb onto the roof to inspect the damage at around 9.25am today (March 13).

People had reported debris raining down on the pavement below after persistent gusts of wind.

He said: “It's that sheet of metal at the side there (pictured). It had blown completely off the roof. The wind has been awful!”

A number of corrugated metal sheets have blown off the roof of Leyland Furniture and Carpets in Towngate. The roof has now been secured.

Firefighters previously removed a number of "unstable objects" from the roof.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called at 9.26am to unstable corrugated roofing.

“One fire engine from Leyland has been sent to the scene and we are removing unsafe objects from the roof.

“The immediate area may be shut off, such as a pavement close to the building.”

After a final inspection by firefighters, the incident was handed over to Lancashire Police.

Officers had temporarily cordoned off a section of the pavement below the shop on Towngate as a precatution.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Constabulary said: “We have been made aware of the incident and are at the scene

“The Fire Service reported the incident to us which appears to be at an old shop.

“We are not aware of any road closures at the moment.”