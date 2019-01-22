Fleetwood Beer and Cider Festival back for 37th year

More than 100 real ales will be on offer at the 37th Fleetwood Beer and Cider Festival next month.

The three-day festival will take place in the Marine Hall, Fleetwood, from Thursday, February 7 and will feature a variety of beer including bitters, IPAs, stouts, porters, golden ales, and lagers.

Local breweries will be well represented alongside new breweries displaying their wares as well as regular favourites.

Russell Cobb, cask bar manager for Blackpool CAMRA and festival organisation committee, said: “This year we are pleased to welcome sponsorship from Lytham Brewery, Albert’s Ale Microbar, Blackpool, and Fifteens Bar, St Annes.

“As well as home-grown ale, there will, as usual, be a world beers bar, where many styles of bottled beer – such as lager, fruit-flavoured, wheat – from around the globe will be on sale.

“There will also be a cider bar, with its usual comprehensive selection of real ciders and perries.

“The Marine Hall will once again be operating a gin and prosecco bar for anyone who fancies a break from beer.”

Live music will play a key role in the festival, with perennial favourites The Full Fat Boogie Band returning to the stage on the evening of Friday, February 8.

On Saturday, February 9 fellow Fylde coast rockers Free Roll bring their eclectic mix of covers to the event.

Russell added: “As well as providing top quality real ale, the festival will also attempt to raise money for our chosen charity, which will once again be Fleetwood RNLI.

“The festival will be open from noon until 11pm on the Thursday, Friday and Saturday.”

Admission costs £3 for all sessions or £1 for CAMRA members and card-carrying students.

Anyone joining CAMRA at the festival will receive two free pints in addition to discounted entry.