Forgotten garlic bread sparks emergency call out in Penwortham

A forgotten piece of garlic bread left in the cooker sparked an emergency call-out in Penwortham.

Crews from Penwortham and Bamber Bridge were called to the scene of a cooker fire on Sherbem Road on Wednesday, December 6 at around 5.40pm.

Crews arrived to find a smoke-logged kitchen with the fire already out.

A spokesman for the fire service said: "The occupier had placed a garlic bread in the cooker for too long after being distracted.

"Her smoke alarm activated and alerted her to the fact that smoke was issuing from the oven.

"The fire self-extinguished so she opened her window and let the smoke out, then called the Fire Service.

"We always advise people to get out first then call the fire service should an incident like this occur.

"It only takes a small amount of smoke to render a person unconscious, be careful.

"The Fire Service will be in the area of Sherebern Road over the next couple of days to give safety advise to the residents."

Members of the public can contact the fire service on 0800 169 1125 orwww.lancsfirerescue.orh.uk for more information on safety in the home.