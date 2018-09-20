Former Blackpool footballer talks about career, abuse and befriending Gazza

Former Blackpool football star Paul Stewart will be speaking to fans tomorrow in the resort.

The 53-year-old, who was capped three times for England and now writes a column for The Gazette, will talk about his career, his friendship with Paul Gascoigne and sign autographs.

Viva Blackpool

An Evening With Paul Stewart takes place at Viva Blackpool tomorrow, from 7.30pm.

Stewart made 201 appearances for the Seasiders, scoring 56 goals, between 1981 and 1987. He also played for Liverpool, Manchester City, and Tottenham Hotspur.

Tomorrow night he will talk openly about his past – his story helped lift the lid on football’s dark history of sexual abuse – and do a question and answer session for audience members.

The will also be a raffle, memorabilia auction and comedy from Billy Flywheel to round off a full night of entertainment.

Hot buffet platters are included in the ticket price and food will be served to the table before Stewart takes to the stage.

Ticket holders also get free entry into the official after party at the nearby Home and HQ, on Talbot Road, after the show.

For details call the venue on (01253) 297297, or go to www.vivablackpool.com



