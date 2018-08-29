Former South Ribble Mayor presents £2,000 to Preston charity Heartbeat

The Mayor of South Ribble celebrated the end of his civic duties by presenting a cheque for £2,000 to Preston charity Heartbeat.

Read more: /st-catherine-s-hospice-s-6-000-donation-from-former-south-ribble-mayor-mick-titherington-1-9284550



Coun Mick Titherington said: “We would like to thank everyone that supported myself and my wife Carole during our mayoral term. We held various fund-raising events to reach this fabulous total which included an aternative Grand National Day and Prosecco in the park as well as various raffles, a canal trip and Christmas ball. Thank you to everyone for their support.”

Lisa Riding, Heartbeat fundraiser, said: “I would like to thank Mick and Carole Titherngton for choosing to support Heartbeat. We really appreciate your support. The money raised will go towards the on-going work provided to local people that require heart rehabilitation by providing an exercise-based Cardiac Rehabilitation programme, fully supervised by trained instructors, to those recovering from heart attack, surgery or stroke and supports those at risk of developing these conditions.”

To find out more about the services Heartbeat provide along with fundraising events and fundraising ideas visit http://www.heartbeat-nwcc.org.uk or phone 01772 717147.