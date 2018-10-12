Former teacher and medium writes ghostly novel

A former teacher with a gift of reaching out to ghostly spirits has released a book based on his passion for mediumship.



Keiron Garlick, of Adlington, has self published his first novel - Beyond the Door - which delves into the murky waters of the spiritual world.

The 42-year-old was inspired by his own path as a medium, something he took ownership of after years of not understanding why he was being visited by spirits.

After leaving his job as a primary school teacher two years ago to look after his children, he turned to writing.

Keiron said: “I wrote the novel when I became a single parent to my three children. I was a successful primary school teacher at the time but as my youngest son was only three, I gave up my profession to care for the children. My writing was almost cathartic when the kids had gone to bed as I was able to get lost in my own world and get the words in my head onto paper.

“I have always been a medium. I had visitations from spirits when I was a child and my parents just assumed I was being silly. About 15 or 20 years ago I was getting more visitations during the night and inconvenient times. I was persuaded to see a medium, who said she would teach me how to channel it. She told me how to read properly and tell the spirits to go away.

“Since then I have read for people, but I don’t charge.”

Keiron, who taught at Astley Park primary school and supported children with special educational needs, balances his time between childcare, writing and working at a funeral directors.

He added: “I adored being a teacher but I can fit my funeral work around the children.

“Being a medium and helping people connect with someone on the other side is as good as it gets. I also love being a writer as it gives me great freedom.”

Beyond the Door tells the story of a young woman who is killed in her own home after visiting a medium. Her fiance learns that the medium isn’t all he seems.

With the help of a mysterious woman and a true spiritualist, he sets off on a journey of discovery to face up to his own demons and those of another world.

Keiron added: “It is available on Amazon right now as both an e-book and paperback, I have high hopes of it being a huge success.

“I am already writing a sequel.”

The book is available on Amazon now: https://www.amazon.co.uk/Beyond-Door-Journey-Other-Side-ebook/dp/B07HYJRM18/ref=sr_1_1?s=digital-text&ie=UTF8&qid=1539248002&sr=1-1&keywords=keiron+garlick