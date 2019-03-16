Four arrests during latest Lancs Road Police incidents in Chorley, Leyland and Carnforth

The latest incidents from the Lancs Road Police have resulted in four arrests and a number of cars seized.

During the first incident in Carnforth, officers arrested two people following an 'intelligence led intercept' of a silver VW Passat taxi during the early hours of yesterday morning.

A VW Golf reported stolen from Nelson was spotted by police in Preston and pursued into Chorley at around 1am today. LANCS ROAD POLICE

They were intercepted on Churchill Way, near to the McDonalds.

Lancs Road Police tweeted: "If you've suffered a burglary & had a performance car stolen in the last month chances are this lot were involved."

WANTED MAN

A van which was stopped with no working rear lights or brake lights in Carnforth at around 11.30pm last night resulted in the driver being arrested

During checks by police they found they were wanted by a neighbouring police force. The Ford Transit was issued with an immediate prohibition notice and seized by officers.

POLICE CHASE

A VW Golf reported stolen from Nelson was spotted by police in Preston and pursued into Chorley at around 1am today. The driver lost control of the car and crashed into a stone wall.

Following a short foot pursuit into fields, the driver was found by a police dog. Lancs Road Police tweeted the driver arrested for a "plethora" of offences.

CARS SEIZED

As well as the arrests a number of cars were seized by the police team.

A black Vauxhall Frontera was seized in Blackpool last night after officers found it had no insurance and no MOT.

A driver who pulled out in front of officers in Preston in a silver BMW 5-Series at around 11pm last night was found to allegedly on have a provisional licence and a 'dodgy trade policy. The driver was reported and the BMW was seized.

Officers discovered a driver allegedly had no licence after they stopped a blue Ford Fiesta in Coppull at around 1.30am. The driver was reported for the offence and one of the passengers was discovered to allegedly be in possession of cannabis.

And a blue Nissan Micra was taken off the road by officers in Penwortham at around 5am after it allegedly had no insurance.