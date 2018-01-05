Freemasons in Leyland raise money for St Catherine's Hospice

The Leyland Group of Freemasons has raised funds for St Catherine’s Hospice following a number of celebrations to mark 300 years of the movement.

For related stories click here /go-shopping-and-help-st-catherine-s-hospice-1-8801241 and /a-green-way-to-raise-money-for-st-catherine-s-hospice-1-8836836 and /couple-s-11-stone-weight-loss-an-inspiration-for-others-1-8936601



St Catherine’s, which cares for people with life-shortening illnesses at the Lostock Hall hospice and in their own homes across Central Lancashire, was nominated by the Leyland Freemasons to receive a donation of £2,710.

Funds were raised throughout the 300th anniversary year of the Freemasons across the country, and shared amongst hundreds of charities through the national Masonic Charitable Foundation.

Leyland members contributed to the fund-raising with a Summer Ball, a charity giving day at their headquarters in Wellington Park, and three members cycling from Leyland to London, stopping off at masonic halls along the way.

The group’s chairman, Chris Blackwell, and charity steward Jeff Lucas visited St Catherine’s to present a cheque to the hospice’s chief executive, Stephen Greenhalgh.

Chris said: “We know of so many local people who have benefited from the loving care and support of St Catherine’s; from patients to their families. We were naturally drawn to support the charity during the Freemasons’ 300th year celebrations, as we have done for many years. There is so much good work done at St Catherine’s, and we are delighted to be able to support this very worthy cause.”

Stephen added: “We’re incredibly grateful to the Leyland Freemasons for nominating St Catherine’s through the Masonic Charitable Foundation. As a local charity serving local people our biggest challenge is ongoing year-on-year funding since end-of-life care is so poorly funded nationally.

“We rely greatly on the continued support and fundraising efforts of our communities. The Leyland Freemasons are doing so much to help their local hospice and local people near the end of life. We feel extremely privileged to receive the results of their hard work and loyal support.”