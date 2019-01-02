Friends of Folk in Leyland announces 2019 line up

Leyland based Friends of Folk has an exciting line-up of musicians planned for the coming year.



Whilst for the past few years gigs have been held in Preston and Southport, the new venue for most events will be Fox Lane Sports and Social Club in Leyland.

Organiser Jim Minall, said: “It is great news that I can bring some excellent evenings of music to Leyland. The setting of the Fox Lane Club is perfect for the artists I have booked for the coming year and everyone involved in running the club could not have bene more welcoming. It is an added bonus that the venue is just a very short distance from where I live and I hope to meet friends old and new over the coming year.”

Becky Mills

The line-up is a mix of artists from the folk world. They range from musicians who helped launch legendary bands to those who are the upcoming generation and carrying on the flag of exciting folk music.

Two artists booked who are examples of the former are Rick Kemp, a longstanding member of Steeleye Span and Brian McNeill who established the Battlefield Band.

Appearing alongside these stalwarts of the genre are younger artists such as Jackie Oates and The Rheingans Sisters who are maintaining the high profile of British folk music.

Jim Minall said: “It will be an enjoyable programme of nights at Fox Lane Club and those who may be new to folk music should not be deterred by the term folk, forget about dirges, people singing with fingers in their ear, or tuneless songs. Instead think of listening to great songs and instrumentals from talented musicians and hopefully joining in with the occasional chorus.”

There will be eight evenings of folk music in Leyland this year and the programme starts off on Thursday February 7 with the talented singer/songwriter Becky Mills followed by Rick Kemp on Thursday March 7.

Full details of all eight can be found at www.friendsoffolk.org.uk and tickets can be purchased online at www.fofshop.org.uk.