Frustrated Lostock Hall residents back campaign to clean up fly-tipping hot spots

A Lostock Hall councillor is campaigning to clean up the town's notorious fly-tipping hot spots.



Coun. Matthew Trafford is encouraging colleagues to back a community fund-raising project that has already transformed neglected alleyways in Morecambe.

Fly-tipping in the Victoria Street area of Lostock Hall.

He believes the project could be recreated in Lostock Hall to help improve the mental health of people living in the run-down Victoria, Houghton and Sephton Streets.

He said: "The back alleys are overgrown with weeds and there is a lot of littering and fly-tipping. It just looks ugly.

"The issue first came to my attention during my election campaign when we saw a washing machine left there."

John Turner, who lives in Victoria Street, said rubbish covers the floor while buckets, mattresses and old worktops have been dumped there.

He added: "The back alleys are a disgrace and Victoria Street is the worst. People throw anything out there. I don't know where it comes from.

"I've had a go at people but they just ignore you. There should be respect for the people living there. It's embarrassing but nothing seems to get done - it's just swept under the carpet.

"When I was a kid those backs were clean and immaculate."

The scheme is inspired by Morecambe's Beautiful Back Alleys, which saw a group of volunteers transform 64 neglected rear streets into colourful community gardens. It was set up by Coun. Margaret Pattison and funded by the council, the community and donations from local businesses.

Coun. Matthew Trafford is campaigning for the back streets of Lostock Hall to be cleaned up.

"It's nice that people came together to tackle the problem and now Morecambe's alleyways are absolutely stunning," Coun. Trafford said.

"Taking care of our streets is good for people's well-being and has a positive impact on their day. We could use this space and make it really nice. It's about showing each other that we care.

"It would be brilliant to bring the Morecambe project to Lostock Hall and I'm confident people would want to be involved as it could help create a healthier living atmosphere. But it is up to the residents as it's not my job to tell people how their area should look.

"If fly-tipping in the area is really bad, then I'd ask if we need to put up gates. It might be an answer but it is a reactive measure and I think it's better to encourage people to enjoy creating and maintaining a positive space in the first place."

The clean up has been proposed to the Lostock Hall, Bamber Bridge and Walton Le Dale Neighbourhood Forum, which comprises a group of councillors for each of those areas.

To make an inquiry about the campaign, please send a message to Coun. Matthew Trafford on his public Facebook page.