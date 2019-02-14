Future of leisure and green spaces in South Ribble is in your hands as six-week consultation launches

The future of South Ribble’s leisure services is being put in the hands of the public.

From Monday, residents will be able to give their views on the future of the borough’s green parks, open spaces and leisure centres.

A major part of the consultation is to understand how the public feel about a new ‘leisure campus concept’.

Although the council has not released any details of location, it recently has mooted the idea of a £14.5million leisure centre in Leyland.

Residents will also be able to share their thoughts on how they would like to see green spaces used, or not used, in the future, walking and cycling routes, as well as views on the borough’s indoor and outdoor leisure facilities.

David Eva, chair of Lancashire Care NHS Foundation Trust, said: “Working closely with the council, we will support, advise and promote the development of green links, green parks and open spaces. This project will benefit people’s physical and mental health and compliment much of the Trust’s ongoing work.”

Charles Johnston of Sport England, said: “We’re fully behind the exciting work taking place in South Ribble to improve people’s health and wellbeing through the introduction of green link corridors connecting open spaces across the borough. Sport England welcomes its involvement in this project.”

The Post revealed that options to close Leyland, Penwortham and Bamber Bridge leisure centres – and replace them with one ‘super centre – were mooted in a secret report to the council in January 2017.

But a council spokesman said: “There are no plans for the closure, in the foreseeable future, of the three existing facilities: Leyland Leisure Centre, Penwortham Leisure Centre, and Bamber Bridge Leisure Centre.”

Consultation will run until April 1.

Drop-in roadshows take place at the following leisure centres between 4pm and 8pm:

* Leyland, February 18

* Penwortham, March 6

* South Ribble Tennis Centre, March 14

* Bamber Bridge, March 27

Two-hour, more in-depth workshops run at:

* Walmer Bridge Village Hall, March 12 from 6-8pm

* Bamber Bridge Methodist Church, March 21 from 6-8pm

* Penwortham Community Centre, March 26 from 6-8pm

* Moss Side Community Centre, March 4, 6.30-8.30pm.

* Lostock Hall Library, March 20, 5-7pm

More information is available at www.southribble.gov.uk/greenlinks.