GALLERY: Merry Preston pensioner transforms Bamber Bridge bungalow into a winter wonderland Deryck Scargill, 72, has raised thousands of pounds for charity by transforming his Bamber Bridge home into a festive spectacle of light. Welcome to Deryck's winter wonderland... His home is so well-loved by the community that is has become a Christmas tradition for many families to pay the merry pensioner a visit. Hiseye-poppingfestivalof light has grownmore spectacular each year. But Deryck's Christmas extravaganza began with humble origins. After both of his parents were diagnosed with cancer, he wanted to give something back to the people who treated and cared for them. Deryck's sister-in-law Kelly Evans said Deryck has raised tens of thousands of pounds for charity since his home first lit-up the street in the late 1990s.