Galloway's Society for the Blind to host sight loss conference in Leyland

One of Lancashire’s oldest charities is gearing up to celebrate 150 years of serving the community by holding a sight loss conference.

The event, hosted by Galloway’s Society for the Blind, will take place at the Leyland Civic Centre on Thursday November 23 from 9am until 4.30pm.

The day will begin with the formalities of the AGM followed by a celebration of the history, recollection of changing times and a look to the future.

In the afternoon Mrs Jain and Mr Bhattacharyya, consultant ophthalmic surgeons at Lancashire Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust will speak about the role of ophthalmology, followed by Dr Simon Clark of Manchester University who will talk about the advances in treatments for dry age related macular degeneration.

Stuart Clayton, CEO of Galloway’s, said: “In our 150th year, we want our AGM to be really special, which is why we’ve introduced a sight loss conference. The day will reflect 150 years of serving the local community whilst looking to the future and working in partnership with other professionals for the benefit of people affected by sight loss across Lancashire and Sefton.

“It’s estimated that there are more than 39,000 people living with sight loss in Lancashire alone, age related macular degeneration being the leading cause.

“Due to an aging population, the number of people living with sight loss is set to rise by 10 per cent by 2020.

“We know that sight loss is, and will continue to, affect people across our community in a big way. That’s why our conference, a first in recent times for Galloway’s, is aimed to attract anybody affected by sight loss, whether that be directly, professionally or people that have an interest in the history and future of Galloway’s. We understand that travel is one of the biggest issues facing blind and partially sighted people, which is why we will be offering transport to those living with sight loss from our site at 1a Farrington Street, Chorley, or Howick House, Howick Park Avenue, Penwortham, or Victoria Street, Morecambe. This must be booked in advance along attendance to the day by calling Galloway’s on 01772 744148.”

The Post has launched a campaign - Gallowheels - in conjunction with Galloway’s to raise £50,000 for a new minibus.

So far, readers have donated £5,000. Can you spare any more? To make a donation visit www.galloways.org.uk/gallowheels; call: 01772 744148 Text: GALL25 £amount, £1, £2, £3, £4, £5 or £10, to 70070 or send a cheque payable to Galloway’s to: Galloway’s Society for the Blind, Howick House, Howick Park Avenue, Penwortham, PR1 0LS. Are you holding any fund-raising events to support Galloway’s? Let us know by emailing natalie.walker1@jpress.co.uk