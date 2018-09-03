Gas cut-offs in Walton-le-Dale could take days to repair

Around 140 homes in Walton-le-Dale are facing “a few days” without gas after supplies were halted by a water leak.

Four streets in the town have been cut off since Sunday and gas provider Cadant says the service can not be switched back on until the network has been fully repaired and tested.

In a lettter to householders, the company said: “The full restoration of the gas may take a few days as we have to carry out essential safety checks as water has been introduced to the network.”

It is believed a burst water main nearby caused the problem, with water leaking into gas pipes serving Renshaw Drive, Holland Avenue, Pear Tree Close and Pear Tree Crescent.

Workmen had to visit every one of the 140 homes affected to switch off supplies and warn residents not to turn them back on until the network has been dried out and a qualified engineer has made a second visit to reconnect and test the system.

Cadant thanked the householders for their “patience and co-operation during the loss of gas supply to your property caused by a burst water main belonging to United Utilities.”

All 140 homes affected have been offered alternative heating and cooking equipment during the cut-off, if required. “The residents have been fantastic and helpful, which is much appreciated by the teams working on site,” said a spokesman.