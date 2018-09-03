Gas supplies to 140 homes in Walton-le-Dale cut off due to water leak

Engineers are working flat out today to restore the gas supply to around 140 homes in an area of Walton-le-Dale, cut off since early Sunday.

The properties in four streets had to be shut off after water leaked into pipes, believed to be from a burst main nearby.

Gas mains work

Householders in Renshaw Drive, Holland Avenue, Pear Tree Crescent and Pear Tree Close were affected and gas engineers have had to visit each individual property to turn off the supply “for safety reasons.” They managed to visit all but 10 of the houses and returned this morning to try and gain access to the remainder.

Work will then be carried out to remove every last drop of water from the gas pipes before the system can be checked and switched back on.

A spokesman for the gas network Cadent said: “Water has got into a pipe that distributes gas to four streets in Walton-le-Dale.

“It is not safe to have water in gas pipes.

“Our engineers were on site quickly on Sunday morning. We need to turn off the supply to every property and do safety checks before we can start the process to remove the water and restore supplies as soon as possible.

“We are working with United Utilities, who are dealing with a burst water main in the same area.

“We appreciate everyone’s patience as we work to restore a safe and reliable gas supply.”

Cadent have offered to provide alternative cooking facilities, such as an electric hot plate, to anyone needing them. The company has also offered to supply fan heaters should any householder require them.