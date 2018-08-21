George's Legacy in Hoghton finalist in The Butterfly Awards

A mother who has set up a bereavement charity has been shortlisted for a national award.

Gillian Hinds, of Hoghton, has been named a finalist in the The Butterfly Awards.

She set up George’s Legacy in 2015 in honour of her son, who died just a few days after he was born in 1997. His twin, Thomas, survived and he celebrated his 21st birthday in July.

The 57-year-old said: “I have been nominated by one of the families I have helped by sending Angel and memory packs to them after their have lost a child.

“I don’t know who nominated me, but I know it was because of my packs.

“I was shocked, but over the moon to be nominated. It is quite a big award for the baby loss community and it is great for George’s Legacy to get some recognition. I don’t do it to be recognised, but it is good to let others know George’s Legacy is there to help people.

“I am just pleased that families are getting the dignity and help they deserve.”

The Butterfly Awards, which has been running for six years, is the UK’s first awards ceremony with baby loss as its focal point.

It honours parents who have experienced the loss of a baby, as well as celebrating some of the work done by the people and organisations that provide support to them.

Gillian will now attend a ceremony in Warwick on October 27 to find out who has won.