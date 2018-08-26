Get ready for The Glitter Boys who are raising money for Rainbow House in Mawdesley

Thirteen brave men are forming a dance troup The Glitter Boys to raise funds for a conductive education centre.

The dancers will perform at The Glitter Ball to be held at Formby Hall Golf Resort and Spa on Saturday September 15 to raise funds for Rainbow House, Mawdesley, which supports children and young people with physical and neurological disabilities.

The annual event is organised by Lisa and Paul Maddison, who will be one of the Glitter Boys, as their daughter Katie has attended conductive education at Rainbow House since she was 18 months old and has made tremendous progress with their help.

Paul, accompanied by Mal and Tom McGeoch, Andy Stockell, Jono Holden, Peter Knowles, Matt Clarkson, Sandy Whittaker, Chris Barrett, Mark Buchanan Dave Howard and Nic Hopkins, have accepted the fund-raising dance challenge.

Lisa Maddison said: “They are all doing so incredibly well - none are experienced dancers but they’re nailing their routines and looking hot.

“All of this is managed by and under the expert tuition of my niece, Emma Lippitt. I’d like to say a huge thank you to all of them for their commitment to this crazy challenge.

“The dance will be on social media after the event so anyone who donates will get to see the Glitter Boys strut their funky stuff even if they are not at the ball.”