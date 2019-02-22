Girl power at Chorley hackathon

Aspiring young scientists, mathematicians and engineers of the future converged on a Lancashire market town for a chance to shout about girl power.

The young Stemettes, aged between five years old and 22 were taking part in a special hackathon.

Girls just want to have fun.... with technology

Hosted by global technology firm DXC Technology, the Stemettes Hack Chorley event attracted more than 100 people.

Stemettes is a social enterprise, founded in 2013 to encourage girls to pursue careers in Science, Technology, Engineering or Maths.

It has been regularly called upon by the UK Government and EU commission to consult on matters related to women in STEM.

The aim of the Chorley hackathon was to show girls the range of possible careers available after studying STEM subjects.

Computer whizz kid Vivian aged six concentrates on her work.

The weekend was focused on making health related apps, in which they worked with coders and technologists to bring their ideas to life.

Between them those taking part in the free event created a range of apps from those for helping people to maintain a healthy heart, balancing work and life to an app to connect deaf people thorough voice and text.

These apps were built using HTML, Appshed and Appinventor tools.