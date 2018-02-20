Glam rocker’s story is tale of the century at Blackpool’s Grand Theatre

An Olivier Award-winning actor comes to Blackpool to front a new tour of musical 20th Century Boy which tells the life story of glam rock legend Marc Bolan.

The show’s coming back to the stage this year to mark the 40th anniversary of the icon’s untimely death in a car accident - a few days short of his 30th birthday, and comes to Blackpool’s Grand Theatre in just the second week of the tour on Tuesday, March 13.

Starring as the rocker is George Maguire, who originally appeared in the show when it launched in 2011, who has since achieved critical acclaim as Dave Davies from The Kinks in the musical biography of their work Sunny Afternoon, picking up the best supporting actor in a musical title at the Oliviers in 2015.

A spokesman said: “We are delighted to welcome George Maguire back to the role of Marc.

“George has been involved with the show from the early workshop stages and has an incredibly close connection with the material.”

This time out, the show has a new script, and will be directed by John Maher, whose credits include Thriller Live, We Will Rock You and Let It Be.

It features more than 20 classic Bolan and T. Rex’s hits, including Ride A White Swan, Metal Guru, I Love To Boogie, 20th Century Boy.

“20th Century Boy tells the life story of the legendary Bolan and his band T. Rex, exposing some of the myths and taking the audience on a tearful yet feel-good journey through Marc’s fascinating life which was cut short by a cruel twist of fate,” the spokesman added.

“At his peak, Bolan was arguably the biggest rock star the UK had ever seen.

Rocker, poet, electric warrior, king of glam and godfather of punk – Marc Bolan became a superstar and the press dubbed him ‘Bigger than the Beatles’.

“Before his tragic death, Bolan lived life at breakneck speed, creating a series of iconic images, a string of number one hits and an army of obsessive fans.”

| 20th Century Boy, Grand Theatre, Blackpool, Tuesday to Saturday, March 13 to 17. Call 01253 290190.