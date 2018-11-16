Graftas Awards at Viva Blackpool to celebrate workers’ contributions to the town’s nightlife industry

With the Illuminations now out on another summer season, the resort’s bar and club staff are preapring for their big celebration night once more.

Celebrating their achievements, the fourth Graftas Awards will take place at Viva Blackpool on Sunday, November 25, with voting set to close on Monday.

The awards celebrate workers’ contributions to the town’s nightlife industry across a number of categories.

Organiser Paul O’Brien, from Lytham Event Company, said: “Our main aim is to recognise the hard work and dedication of our local venue workers.

“This event gives credit to those individuals who excel in their workplace duties, and go above and beyond what is expected of them.

“We are in our fourth year, and each year the event has become even bigger and better. We are expecting over 500 people this year, and have 40 tables reserved by local workers, businesses and sponsors so far.”

The categories range from favourite DJ, bar superstar and kitchen hero with some new additions for the 2018 Graftas.

“We have added some new awards this year catered to recognise those individuals that make a real difference to our community including the Contribution to Blackpool Award,” Paul added.

“In 2017 both Mark Silcock and Alana Morten were nominated and awarded for their outstanding achievements and contributions throughout the year which is why we decided to introduce an award to acknowledge such individuals moving forward.

“We have also asked this year for voters to let us know if there is a Local Bar Hero that we aren’t aware of, who deserves to be rewarded.

“The even is once again being hosted by the brilliant Lionel Vinyl, who is flying in from Las Vegas especially for this event, which is guaranteed to be another brilliant night.”

The event - sponsored by Primo Drinks among other companies - is free to attend, although places must be booked, and voting is open now at www.TheGraftas.co.uk.