Guide dog Worden is as pretty as a picture

The Mayor of South Ribble was presented with a framed photograph of Worden the Guide Dog

Councillor John Rainsbury and the mayoress, his wife Shirley, met Yvonne Onslow, from Guide Dogs for the Blind, who presented him with the official photograph of trainee Guide Dog Worden.

Worden was named by the Leyland community following fund raising that paid for his training.

The mayor, who received the framed photograph at the council’s Civic Centre, West Paddock, Leyland, said; “It was great to hear that Worden has been placed with a resident and has improved his lifestyle. Well done Worden.”

The photograph will be hung in the council’s Gateway area.

The Leyland community achieved its goal of raising £5,000 to name a guide dog puppy after Worden Park all within a few months two years ago.

Members of South Ribble Borough Council, The Brothers of Charity, South Ribble MP Seema Kennedy and councillor Linda Woollard, former Mayor of South Ribble, backed the campaign, opting for Worden.

Councillor Woollard, who launched the Guide Dogs’ Name a Puppy Campaign in Leyland, said: “The campaign is one of the proudest achievements in my time as Mayor and the people of Leyland too should be proud of their generosity.”

Leyland Guide Dogs hosted a sponsored dog walk at Worden Park, which raised £1,592 of the total. Other fund raising took place.

With lifetime costs totalling more than £50,000 for every working dog trained, the £5,000 represents a huge step in bringing independence back to the life of somebody in the UK living with sight loss.