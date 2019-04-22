Harris museum considers past, present and future of writing in new display

Leading Preston cultural venue the Harris art gallery museum and library is set to turn the spotlight on writing in a new display which opens this week.

The Preston venue will be hosting a British Library exhibition on the actual process of and history of writing from April 26 - August 27.

Organisers say ‘Writing : Making Your Mark’, which is launching simultaneously in 20 public libraries around the UK, including the main exhibition at the British Library, will start by examining the origins of writing in Mesopotamia, Egypt, China and the Americas.

The display will include images of carved stone inscriptions, medieval manuscripts and early printed works spanning five millennia and five continents.

The Harris hopes anyone interested will go along to join in what is predicted willbecome a “nationwide conversation on the origins, means and future of writing.”

A free learning trail will enable viewers to enjoy an interactive experience while viewing the family friendly display.

“Writing: Making Your Mark” is being launched through the Living Knowledge Network, which comprises libraries working in partnership with the British Library, National Library of Wales and the National Library of Scotland.