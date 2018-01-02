Have a go at ... aerobics

A form of physical exercise that combines rhythmic aerobic exercise with stretching and strength training routines with the goal of improving all elements of fitness

Why: 30 minutes of moderately intense aerobic exercise five days a week or 20 minutes of high intensity aerobic exercise three days a week to maintain good health and reduce your risk of chronic disease.

How it works: Aerobics is usually performed to music and may be practiced in a group setting led by an instructor who performs various routines comprising a number of different dance-like exercises. A well-balanced aerobics class will have five components: warm-up (5–10 minutes), cardio vascular conditioning (25–30 minutes), muscular strength and conditioning (10–15 minutes), cool-down (5–8 minutes) and stretching and flexibility (5–8 minutes).

Benefits: Aerobic exercise increases confidence, emotional stability, memory, and brain function and reduces depression. It burns calories and strengthens your heart and lungs. It can help lower your cholesterol.

Give it a go at ...

Bamber Bridge Leisure Centre: Fridays 11.30am until 12.30pm.

West View Leisure Centre: Tuesdays 1.45pm to 2.45pm; Thursdays 12.15pm until 1.15pm (over 55s) Dance Aerobics Thursdays 7.45pm.

Fulwood Leisure Centre: Mondays 10am until 11am; 11am until noon; noon until 1pm (all over 55s); Wednesdays 11am; Fridays noon until 1pm (over 55s)

A1 Fitness, Chorley: Mondays 9.30am; Monday, Tuesday and Thurdsay 6.30pm. Membership only gym.