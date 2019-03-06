'He'd be very proud' - Sister of drowned Chorley teenager Dylan Ramsay named as new water safety ambassador

A Chorley schoolgirl whose brother drowned in a quarry eight years ago has been chosen as a water safety ambassador by a national charity.

Annie Ramsay, from Chorley, has been chosen to be one of the Swimming Teachers Association’s (STA’s) young water ambassadors for 2019.

Annie Ramsay pictured with brother Dylan, who drowned in a Chorley quarry in 2011

Annie was one of five selected by the STA after receiving hundreds of applicants.

In 2011, her brother Dylan drowning in Hill Top Quarry in Whittle-le-Woods when he was only 13-years-old.

Annie and Dylan’s mum Beckie Ramsay said: “Annie is the strongest little girl I know, she has overcome so much and I am proud to call her my daughter.

“Becoming an STA Water Safety Ambassador is a huge achievement for her, and I know her brother Dylan would be very proud of his little sister making a difference.”

Annie Ramsay

After losing her brother, Annie struggled to get into the water but after motivating herself at school and in her own time, she learned how to swim and overcome her fear.

Mum Beckie runs Doing it for Dylan, a charity to educate young people on the importance of water safety; an organisation Annie has watched, learned from and participated in events for to raise awareness around water safety – resulting in raising £200 towards emergency throw line stations by walking in Wales last year.

Zoe Cooper, Sales from STA said: “Annie’s story is terribly sad, but she bravely wants to share it so others learn about the importance of water safety.

“After meeting her at Alton Towers, when we filmed the video, we were all inspired by Annie and we know she will follow in her mum’s footsteps and do great things.”