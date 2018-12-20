Ambulance service's 'Mad Friday' warning

As the region’s party-goers are getting ready for a big night in the Christmas calendar, North West Ambulance Service is preparing for one of their busiest nights of the year and urging people to plan ahead to avoid unnecessary 999 calls this ‘Mad Friday’.

Last year, the ambulance service dealt with over 1,900 emergency incidents between 6pm on Friday, December 22, and 6am the following morning, an 11 per cent increase on the previous year’s ‘Mad Friday’ a number expected to be even higher this year.

One incident in 2017 involved a 22 year old intoxicated man who had collapsed outside someone’s house after calling a taxi to the wrong address and trying to get inside.

This resulted in an ambulance response and the patient required hospital treatment, something which the man could have avoided by taking extra care whilst drinking with friends.

Ged Blezard, director of operations for NWAS, said “Christmas is a time to enjoy together and many of us like to get merry with a few drinks, we’re not trying to stop anyone from having a good time but we are asking for party people to plan ahead and know their limits when they are drinking alcohol to avoid the need for an ambulance.

“We do have extra resources in place during evenings that we expect will be especially busy including the last weekend before Christmas and New Year’s Eve.”

Advice for party-goers from the ambulance service is to:

Plan your journey home in advance and be sure to hold some money back for your taxi ride

Wrap up warm, it’s going to be cold out there

Never leave drinks unattended

Keep an eye on your friends

Know your limits and don’t over-do it