Chorley and South Ribble Hospital campaigners pushing for clarity on potential A&E closure

​Campaigners wanting to protect services at Chorley and South Ribble Hospital are pushing to find out what the plans are going forward for A&E care in Lancashire.

Last month it was announced that NHS services across Chorley, South Ribble, and Preston are to be reorganised – with only one A&E to cover the three districts tabled.

Protesters have been campaigning to protect Chorley A&E for years

It could see Chorley and South Ribble Hospital’s A&E closing due to Preston’s being a major trauma centre.

Now Cathy Hurley, a campaigner for Protect Chorley and South Ribble Hospital, wants the public to press for clarity on the situation by attending three consultations on the potential closure.

She said: “When Chorley and South Ribble’s A&E department closed in April 2016, ambulances queued outside.

Cathy Hurley with her banner. Pictured in 2016.

“Ambulances and their paramedics queueing outside hospitals are out of action. Consider the journey at peak times; consider the journey when the M6 and M62 are brought to a halt by an accident or heavy traffic...we must have our say at the public consultation meetings organised by Our Health Our Care.

“We must find out what their plans are and how they will affect the population of Central Lancashire.”

The three meetings take place next week at:

- Leyland Civic Centre at 6pm on Tuesday, September 18;

- Chorley Town Hall at 6pm on Wednesday, September 19;

- and County Hall in Preston at 6pm on Thursday, September 20.