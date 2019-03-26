Experts on hand for Preston’s 18th Health Mela at the University of Central Lancashire

A free personal MOT is being offered to visitors at Preston’s 18th Health Mela on Saturday week.

Experts will be on hand at the University of Central Lancashire to check things like cholesterol, blood sugar and body mass index (BMI) on the spot, together with informal and confidential counselling from health professionals.

Teddy Bears Clinic

And organisers are saying that for some it might just prove life-changing.

“As the largest provider of health and social care education in Lancashire and Cumbria, UCLan is delighted to once again host the Preston Health Mela,” said Professor Lynne Livesey, joint institutional lead for UCLan.

“The initiative has become a national beacon of community partnership, and chimes well with our own civic mission to work collaboratively with a range of organisations and service providers.

"People from across the region will come together to lend their support and expertise to promote health and wellbeing. Helping to alleviate the health inequalities faced by people and communities across the North West is our shared goal.”

The Mela, in the university’s Foster Building (11am to 3pm), will have more than 60 stalls from the NHS, local authority and voluntary organisations, each with friendly experts on hand to answer questions.

Visitors will also be able to relax and enjoy a choir and dance performances. They can also sample a Reiki session. Children will be shown how to use a stethoscope at the ‘Teddy Bears’ Clinic’ or to explore a monster inflatable brain.

Preston’s 18th Health Mela

Date:

April 6, 2019 10:00 am – April 6, 2019

Time:

11am to 3pm

Venue:

Foster Building, University of Central Lancashire

Price:

Free

Parking:

Free on campus parking

Contact:

Call 01772 894707 or visit www.nfhw.org.uk