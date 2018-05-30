Families ready for charity's midnight walk

Hundreds of people are getting ready for a moonlight stroll – all in a good cause.

St Catherine’s Hospice is preparing for its biggest annual fundraiser, the Moonlight and Memories walk.

Among those getting ready are is Collinson family from Lea, Preston.

Mum Jenni, her husband Daryl, and their children Madeleine, aged 13, Sophie, 12, and Theo, 10, are looking forward to a family night out with a difference.

With a 10-mile and four-mile route to choose from, the whole community will be welcomed into the hospice grounds of St Catherine’s Park on the evening of Saturday, June 30, for the poignant sponsored trek.

Hairdresser Jenni says: “I did the Moonlight and Memories Walk a few years ago with a group of friends and loved it. I also took part in the Shine Night Walk London for Cancer Research UK, which is a night time marathon walk, and the children were really excited for me and wanted to join in. So the four-mile Moonlight and Memories Walk is perfect for us to do together as a family.”

Norman Cutler, fundraiser at St Catherine’s Hospice, said: “Hundreds of people have already signed up to our biggest annual fundraiser, and we’re really looking forward to seeing our grounds filled with supporters in our famous pink t-shirts ahead of the sponsored walk.”

Registration is £15 for adults and £10 for under-18s, with sponsorship raised helping to fund the specialist palliative and end-of-life care provided by St Catherine’s Hospice.

Assemble your team and sign up for the trek at www.stcatherines.co.uk, or call 01772 629171.