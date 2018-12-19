Friends brain tumour research fund-raising efforts in Lancashire in memory of Dave Bennett

A Lancashire man has met with scientists at a leading London university after raising thousands of pounds to honour a lifelong friend who died from a brain tumour.

Dave Pinnington, 66, met with scientists at the Brain Tumour Research charity’s Research Centre of Excellence at Imperial College, London, in memory of Dave Bennett, a close friend who died in 2016 from an aggressive and incurable form of the disease.

Dave and Anne Pinnington

The pair met as students in 1970.

Now Dave, from Clayton-le-Woods, near Chorley, has been recognised for his support in vital research taking place at Imperial, his friend’s alma mater.

Dave said: “Dave was one of the healthiest and fittest people I know – even in his 60s he was going on eight-mile runs – which made it all the more shocking when he deteriorated. It opened my eyes to how cruel brain tumours can be.”

The meeting was in recognition of Dave’s fund-raising efforts after he raised £2,883 towards brain tumour research in a ‘spinathon’ in October 2017.

Dave and Anne Pinnington with Dave Bennett's family

Dave and wife Anne held the ‘spinathon’ at David Lloyd Leisure Centre in Chorley, cycling for four hours on stationary bikes to raise the vital funds for Brain Tumour Research.

Andrea Pankiw, community fund-raising manager for Brain Tumour Research in the North West, said: “We are extremely grateful to Dave and Anne for fund-raising towards the research taking place at our Centres of Excellence.”

“It’s fitting that they should meet with scientists at Imperial College and place a tile in Dave Bennett’s memory.”

Sue Bennett, Dave’s widow, said ‘it gives her hope’ after seeing the research being undertaken at the Research Centre of Excellence at Imperial.