More than 400 schoolchildren are taking part in a Lancashire-wide choir to raise money for children's mental health counselling

Schoolchildren across Lancashire are set to take part in a 400-plus choir at Preston Guild Hall to raise thousands of pounds in support of children’s mental health counselling.

Among the students are pupils from St Peter’s CE Primary School in Eaves Lane, who are taking part in the concert - titled Emojinal Health - in late November to help fund a dedicated counselling service for five to 16-year-olds across Lancashire.

Last years Emojinal Health concert

Organised by children’s charity Child Action Northwest (CANW), the concert is looking to raise funds towards its £26,000 goal to make the counselling service a reality.

Headteacher Ben Holmes said: “The children are busy rehearsing for the concert and are very much looking forward to supporting Child Action Northwest in their development of support services for children.

“The launch of a dedicated counselling service for young people is desperately needed and will make a huge difference across the county.”

CANW states that 75 per cent of children aren’t accessing the emotional support they need.

Sue Cotton, CEO of CANW, said: “We’ve called the fund-raising campaign Emojinal Health because sometimes young people can find it hard to talk about their feelings, choosing to use emojis instead. We want them to know they always have someone to turn to when they’re feeling sad, angry or alone.”

The concert will take place from 6.15pm to 8.15pm on November 28. Tickets are available from the Guild Hall.