Mums launch Lancashire group for deaf children

Four local mums are giving a boost to deaf youngsters with the launch of a new organisation in Leyland next month.

The Central Lancashire Deaf Children’s Society will be unveiled at the Civic Centre on Sunday, March 3.

Chairperson Gemma Croft said: “Our hope is that this event will help us to raise funds to pay for activities and group outings for children within our local deaf community as well as allowing us to reach out and offer support and information to more families.”

At the launch there will be a variety of specialists who can offer support and services to deaf children such as audiologists, teachers of the deaf, staff from Preston deaf school Royal Cross and suppliers of technological hearing devices.

“This will be an invaluable opportunity for our families, as many of the children in our group attend mainstream schools or nurseries with limited access to specialist services,” said Gemma.

“Group events such as this also allow our children and any siblings to socialise with their deaf peers.

“It is very uncommon for any mainstream school to have more than one deaf child, so this is not something they can do every day.”

In addition, there will be a variety of more traditional fundraising stalls such as a cake stall, coffee stand, tombola, raffle, small prize games, for example.

There will also be entertainment for the children, including signed stories, singing, dedicated play areas and arts and crafts. BSL interpreters will also be there to support those families who communicate using sign.

Gemma said; “We have all worked really hard to make this event a success and have had a number of small businesses and individuals offer their time and services to help us with stalls on the day or with raffle and tombola prizes.

“Our main raffle prizes include a three-course meal each for six people at Shaw Hill Golf Club, a photo shoot, beauty treatments and afternoon tea at Maxy Farm.”