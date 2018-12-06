New parking charges at Lancashire hospitals - who pays what and who is eligible for concessions

The NHS Trust that runs Preston and Chorley hospitals has announced a new set of parking charges for patients.

Due to be introduced on December 21, the charges mean that some patients who had previously been given free parking - such as cancer and dialysis patients - will now have to pay.

READ MORE: New parking fees for Lancashire Hospital patients to come in by end of December

However, the trust says that other patients will be entitled to concessions.

Here's who pays what;

The minimum parking charge is now £2.50 and all patients and visitors must pay that.

The standard rate is now £2.50 for less than one hour, with costs mounting after that.

However some people are entitled to a concession, and those people will pay £2.50 regardless of how long they stay.

People entitled to concessions include;

Family members or spouses of patients who are classed as "gravely ill". Gravely ill is defined as a patient with a high risk of death.

Family members or spouses of patients who have been in hospital for more than 21 days

Parents of babies in the special care baby unit

Patients undergoing dialysis.

Everyone else is expected to pay and the Trust - which runs Royal Preston Hospital and Chorley and South Ribble Hospital - has installed new number plate recognition technology at the entrances to car parks. It has also employed a private firm - ParkingEye Ltd - to enforce parking fees.