New year brings hospital parking chaos to Preston and Chorley hospitals

There has been new year chaos and widespread condemnation of a new parking system at Preston and Chorley hospitals.

Visitors and patients have told of a 40-minute wait to pay and queues were seen stretching around corridors in Royal Preston Hospital and across the front entrance at Chorley.

The new machines are causing delays with people queuing for up to 30 minutes.

This comes after the introduction of new automatic number plate recognition parking machines at the hospitals two weeks ago, replacing the old barrier system.

Lynn Brooks posted on the Post's Facebook site, saying: "It was horrendous at Chorley today. Only one pay meter working so had to queue for over 40 minutes."

Pat Sweeney said: "Its awful at R P H only 2 machines both in side next to each other que right past the blood clinic we need more pay stations."

Kenny Sutton wrote: "12.15 in...14.45 out (2 hours 30 minutes) charged us £5.50.(4hrs ) Qued 4 around 30 mins. 2 get a ticket."

One of the new machines is already out-of-order.

Liz Beaver said: "Been to Chorley hospital twice this week. Ridiculous queue. Why can't there be more pay stations. I heard from a friend you have to pay near the car park where you have parked. Crazy. I went through a long procedure to pay online at home. I'm still not sure if I paid! Please those responsible talk to the people in the queue and prioritise sorting this out!"

Kris Tina said: "We couldn't use the machine tonight as they had crashed at Chorley. Was told to just drive away as there was no way of paying."

Laurence Bishop wrote: "I signed up to pay on line with their "good2go" site. Added £20 on their site, but I've still not seen any transactions or any indication of the days I parked. Tried ringing "good2go" but no answer, seems a very amateur set up to me."

Adam Fletcher wrote: "Not once have the cameras picked up my car reg both at Chorley and Preston on several visits."

A private firm, ParkingEye has been brought in to deal with enforcing the new system.

When the changes were announced in early December, Paul Havey, Deputy Chief Executive and Finance Director at Lancashire Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, which runs the sites said: “The introduction of the ANPR technology brings our car park infrastructure and management system up to the standards that many drivers have come to expect from modern-day car parks.

“The new ‘pay on foot’ approach and additional payment methods makes things far more convenient for visitors.

“Our current barrier and payment system is very dated and more of a hindrance than useful. We have continually received complaints from visitors and staff over the years about delays at the car park barriers when entering and exiting and the knock-on effect this has on the surrounding roads on our sites.”

The trust has been contacted for comment.