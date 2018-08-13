Revealed: The best and worst GP practices in Chorley and Leyland as rated by you

We can today reveal a list of Chorley and Leyland’s best and worst GP surgeries, based on ratings provided by patients.

The information is available on the NHS Choices website, and is based on responses provided in the GP Patient Survey for those surgeries within Chorley and Leyland.

Patients are asked how likely they are to recommend their practice to others. The survey is sent out twice a year to more than 1 million adults who are registered with a GP in England.

Here is the list of the best and worst surgeries, based on the percentage of people who said they would recommend their GP surgery to others.

Data for some practices was not available. To find out the rating of your nearest practice, enter your postcode at www.nhs.uk.

Chorley

1) Whittle Surgery, 199 Preston Road, Whittle-Le-Woods, Chorley, 93.00% would recommend

2) Drs Robinson, Narla & Siddiqui, Railway Road, Withnell, Chorley, 92.80% would recommend

3) Buckshaw Village Health Centre, Unity Place, Chorley, 90.80% would recommend

4) Granville House Medical Centre, Granville Street, Adlington, Chorley, 90.10% would recommend

5) Eccleston Health Centre, Doctors Lane, Eccleston, Chorley, 89.10% would recommend

6) Dr R Baghdjian Surgery, The Health Centre, Collison Avenue, Chorley, 89.00% would recommend

7) Adlington Medical Centre, 22-24 Babylon Lane, Anderton, Chorley, 87.80% would recommend

8) The Euxton Medical Centre, St Marys Gate, Euxton, Chorley, 87.10% would recommend

9) Eccleston Health Centre, Doctors Lane, Chorley, 85.80% would recommend

10) Coppull Medical Practice, 5 Acreswood Close, Chorley, 77.50% would recommend

11) Preston Road Surgery, 652 Preston Road, Clayton-Le-Woods, Chorley, 77.00% would recommend

12) Library House Surgery, Avondale Road, Chorley, 75.40% would recommend

13) The Chorley Surgery, 24-26 Gillibrand Street, Chorley, 74.60% would recommend

14) The Surgery Chorley, Collison Avenue, Chorley, 73.20% would recommend

15) Regent House Surgery, 21 Regent Road, Chorley, 71.50% would recommend

16) Eaves Lane Surgery, 311 Eaves Lane, Chorley, 55.50% would recommend

Leyland

1) Croston Village Surgery, Out Lane, Croston, Leyland, 94.50% would recommend

2) Central Park Surgery, Balfour Street, Leyland, 89.90% would recommend

3) Croston Medical Centre, 30 Brookfield, Croston, Leyland, 89.10% would recommend

4) Moss Side Medical Centre, 16 Moss Side Way, Leyland, 80.30% would recommend

5) Sandy Lane Surgery, Sandy Lane, Leyland, 73.40% would recommend

6) Station Surgery, 8 Golden Hill Lane, Leyland, 69.90% would recommend