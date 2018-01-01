Search

Say hello to Aaron-Lee, Preston's first New Year arrival

New Year's Day baby Aaron-Lee Marcus Hough with parents Jodie Miller, 22, and David Hough, 25.
Fireworks at midnight and an Auld Lang Syne sing along were on hold for Jodie Miller and David Hough, who celebrated the arrival of the new year with a little arrival of their very own.

Say hello to Aaron-Lee Marcus Hough, the first baby to be born in 2018 at Royal Preston Hospital at 9:24am, weighing 6lsb 5oz.

New father David Hough giving his newborn son Aaron-Lee Marcus Hough a kiss.

Mum Jodie, 22, said: “It was a quiet night for us watching a film really, enjoying our last day together before welcoming the little one to the world.”

Jodie, from Leyland, added: “It was after midnight that I thought this is it. I kept jumping from the fireworks and I think it may have been what made him come when he did!”

And little Aaron-Lee was born on his exact due date, something that delighted dad David, 25, from Ribbleton, who said: “This is the best New Year’s Day ever.”

As well as the first newborn to be welcomed into Preston this year, the Post took a glimpse at the last little ones of 2017.

Sophia Hackney was born New Years Eve at 11:33pm, weighing 6lb 15oz, to Stephanie Mason and Michael Hackney. Here she is pictured with Grandma Carole Mason.

Sophia Hackney was born at 11:33pm on New Year’s Eve, weighing 6lbs 15oz, to parents Stephanie Mason and Michael Hackney.

Stephanie’s mum, Carole Mason – aka Grandma – visited on New Year’s Day to see little Sophia. Carole, pictured with Sophia, said: “She’s our little princess; she’s so gorgeous.”

As well as Sophia, RPH welcomed Amber Holly Richardson, born at 9:18pm on New Year’s Eve, weighing 7lb 9oz, to mum and dad Lauren and Will Richardson.

Lauren, 32, from Wesham, said: “It was definitely a quieter New Year’s Eve than I’m used to but I still think I got the same little amount of sleep! We’re just over the moon that she’s here.”

Amber Holly Richardson was born on New Year's Eve at 9:18pm, weighing 7lb 9oz, to Lauren Richardson and Will Richardson from Wesham.

