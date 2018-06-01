Tributes paid to popular Chorley and Leyland health worker Susan Hilton

Tributes have been paid to a popular and well respected health worker.

Susan Hilton, 60, of Adlington, had battled a brain tumour for many years.

Mrs Hilton worked at the Community Health Council in Chorley, but then relocated to Jubilee House, Leyland.

Her husband Neil is a former Chorley councillor.He said: “She was a dedicated professional who always put others first and would have become a major player in her work life had illness not struck her down. She was a highly regarded professional in South Ribble and Chorley and worked with many volunteer organisations to help improve other people’s lives.”

Mr Hilton, a former finance director at Sale Sharks rugby club, described his wife as “the belle of the ball for many years at the town hall.” He retired from the job in 2011 to look after her.

Mrs Hilton was educated at Wigan Girls’ Grammar School and later in life gained a BA in community studies at Bolton University . She worked at British Waterways until her daughters were born. She joined the Community Health Council in 1992.

“She was well respected by all her colleagues and the many voluntary organisations she worked with,” said Mr Hilton.

He said: “We met at a CHC meeting at the hospital and we go together in 1995, and we have been ‘Neil and Susan’ ever since. We married in 2008 after I proposed on the Rialto bridge in Venice.”

Mrs Hilton leaves two daughters, Rachael and Emma.