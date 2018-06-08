Heart patients invited to take on Guinness World Record attempt for Heartbeat

If you have a heart condition, you could be part of a world record.

Read more: /a-preston-charity-that-began-in-a-heartbeat-is-to-turn-40-1-8916136 and https://www.lep.co.uk/news/health/nhs-at-70-they-gave-me-an-extra-20-years-of-life-1-9098329



As part of its 40th anniversary, Heartbeat will attempt a Guinness World Record to put on the world’s largest cardiac rehabilitation class.

The event takes place on Saturday July 7 at UCLAN Sir Tom Finney Sports Centre in Preston, at 10.30am.

The aim is to have at least 250 people taking part to achieve the world record. To get involved, participants need to have a heart condition, such as a heart attack, transplant, atrial fibrillation, lvad, cardiac arrest, cardioversion, angina, stent, heart failure, coronary bypass.

The event will be attended by current and past Heartbeat participants, including Neil Sutcliffe, who is also celebrating 20 years since he had his heart bypass operation. At just 39 Neil was diagnosed with blockages in his arteries.

Neil said: “It was when I started at Heartbeat that I really got my life back, the team pushed me to run, to sprint, to exercise to levels I thought we’re over after my operation. Thanks to their support I feel normal again.”

Lisa Riding, Heartbeat fund-raiser, said: “Neil is a fine example of how heart disease can affect anyone. No matter how fit and healthy you are. It is very important to make sure you listen to your body and look out for warning signs.

“Neil has achieved so much since his bypass 20 years ago. He has kept himself fit and taken part in various challenges including the Great North Run, running a leg of the Queens Jubilee Baton relay, climbing Ben Nevis and cycling across the country twice on the C2C.”

To get involved, contact Heartbeat on 01772 717147 or email events@heartbeat-nwcc.org.uk