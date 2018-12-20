Here are some beauty gift ideas for Christmas

Eyeing the New Year bash – or expecting some Christmas money as a present? Why not treat yourself to a glamorous new you?

Peter Thomas Roth Meet Your Mask

With more than 1.8 million #beautyjunkie tags on Instagram, under which users post their latest skincare routines, nail-art designs and eye make-up endeavours, it’s fair to say this sub-culture is pretty obsessed with finding (and sharing) the best things in beauty.

These girls and guys know every new product, tool, treatment and shade on the market. These are the presents to yourself guaranteed to please the inner beauty junkie...

Glossier The Makeup Set, £35

The millennial must-have brand has brought together three of its bestselling products - Boy Brow, Cloud Paint blusher and Lash Slick black mascara - but this isn’t a one-size-fits-all set, you can select the brow and cheek shades to suit your giftee.

GHD Platinum Plus Glacial Blue Styler, £175

GHD’s most advanced hair styler has had an ice blue makeover. The high-tech tool uses sensors to constantly adapt and ensure the perfect temperature for curls, waves or super-straight tresses.

Le Labo Discovery Set Classic Collection 16, £58

This extensive collection comprises mini versions of 16 of the cult brand’s fragrances, including the legendary Santal 33.

Le Labo discovery sets are also available in four- and five-piece sets, starting from £20.

Lixirskin X Lykke Wulf Collab, £140

New on the skincare scene last year, Lixir has quickly garnered a lot of fans. This three-piece kit features three bestsellers - Electrogel Cleanser, Vitamin C Paste and Universal Emulsion - and comes with a beautiful

Margot bag made from vegan patent leather by LA-based label Lykke Wulf.

Peter Thomas Roth Meet Your Mask, £20.50, Cult Beauty

Face masks are a weekly ritual for skincare obsessives and this mini set gives them six new treatments to try,

including the beloved Pumpkin Enzyme Mask and the luxurious 24K Gold Mask.

Chanel No5 Eau de Parfum Limited Edition, £130 for 100ml

When it comes to perfume, it doesn’t get more classic than Chanel No5 and this year, the fabled fragrance has been spruced up in a gorgeous lipstick red (Gabrielle Chanel’s favourite colour, FYI). This limited edition is a must-have for any Chanel super-fan.

Sensse Facial Contour Definer, £39.99, Amazon

Facial massage tools like this are all the rage in Asia, where women use them religiously to increase blood circulation, improve skin elasticity and sculpt facial contours. Five minutes a day is all it takes.