Here are some fun family things to do in Lancashire this Easter
Stuck for ideas on where to go?
Friday 12 April 2019 16:14
Check out these family days out.
1. Bowland Wild Boar Park, Chipping
Bowland Wild Boar Park, near Chipping, reopens on Good Friday, after a temporary closure during change of ownership.'The park has a wide variety of animals, tractor rides and a play area
jpimedia
2. Madame Tussauds, in Blackpool
Mingle with the stars at Madame Tussauds, in Blackpool.'There are more than 80 life-like wax figures of people from film, TV, music and sport. Prices from 15.50 online.
jpimedia
3. Happy Mount Park, Morecambe
Youngsters can enjoy getting wet in the splash park, have a go at the adventure golf, take a miniature train ride through the park, or bounce on the trampolines
jpimedia
4. Clitheroe Castle
Clitheroe Castle and its tells the story of Clitheroe and its surrounding area.'The experience includes explorer back packs and searches, oral history recordings and the Victorian kitchen.'Prices 4.50 for adults and 3.40 concessions.
jpimedia
