Here are the best heritage garden attractions to visit in Lancashire
These green spaces will give you garden envy.
Take a trip to visit these gardens.
1. Gresgarth Hall, Caton
Gresgarth Hall, near Lancaster, includes terraces, a lake, a wild garden, a bluebell wood, the millennium wood, the rhododendron hillside and a serpentine walk.'Open on the second Sunday of the month from February to November.
The award-winning Myerscough Gardens are situated on the west side of Myerscough College campus. They contain 20 themed plant borders in a large lawned area, a pond and bog garden, trees and an ornamental kitchen garden.