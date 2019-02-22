Here are the latest trends for spring/summer nails

If you’re craving a mani makeover, look no further than the spring/summer catwalk shows, which gave us tons of nail-spiration, from uber brights and metallic finishes to a new take on nudes - all looks which you can easily recreate yourself.

Here, we run down four major trends and the polishes you need to get the look at home...

1. Japanese flavours

At New York Fashion Week the nail technicians were having a ball, creating the kind of colourful nail art seen on the streets of Tokyo’s trendy Harajuku district, like neon green talons at The Blonds and sparkly blue tips at Tadashi Shoji.

The Japanese capital was also the starting point for OPI’s Tokyo collection, which offers a dozen dazzling hues from lime green and shocking pink to indigo blue.

OPI Nail Lacquer How Does Your Zen Garden Grow and All Your Dreams in Vending Machines, £10.80 each

Gofun Nail Transparent Pink, £13.50, & Special Guests

2. Coffee nudes

The Nineties make-up trend has seen brown lipstick taking over from pink as the most on-trend nude and the same thing is happening with nails, if the cafe au lait shades see at the Palmer//Harding and Prabal Gurung shows are anything to go by. Give your nails a caffeine injection by swapping your usual pale pink for a warm latte or mocha shade.

Artistic Colour Revolution Reactive Nail Lacquer Running In The Buffalo, £4.95, NailPolishDirect

Mavala Nail Colour Cream Venezia, £5.20, Feel Unique (available March 1)

Sally Hansen Colour Therapy Nail Polish Cashmere Calm, £8.99, Superdrug

3. Modern metallics

Think gold and silver nail polishes shouldn’t be worn once the festive season is over? Think again - Julien Macdonald and Sadie Williams made a strong case for spring metallics.

Orly Rage Rose Gold and Orly Luxe, £11.99 each, Superdrug

4. Perfectly pale

Bright white nails can be a challenge, but pale can be interesting when it’s done right. The matte pearl nails at Fyodor Golan were created by starting with a base of beige, finish with a blue-toned frost topcoat for the perfect off-white blend.

Artistic Colour Revolution Reactive Nail Lacquer Skindalous, £4.95; Satin Frost Topcoat, £7.95, NailPolishDirect