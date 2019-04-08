Here are this week's charity champions - April 8 2019

8 teams took on Age UK Lancashires annual 25 mile Canoe Challenge from The Hand and Dagger in Treales to Water Witch in Lancaster, aiming to raise 4,000 pounds

Let's take a look at what the Lancashire community has been doing to support others

Well done everyone.

Becky Goodwin and Elaine Burke collecting their medals

1. Age UK Canoe challenge

Members of Preston's Promise donated bags of food to to Noor Food Bank, Noor Street, and to Street Kitchen who feed rough sleepers three times a week at Preston market.

2. Preston's Promise donates food

Parishioners from St Marys parish, Leyland, raised 680 for Cafod as patr of the charity's Lent fund-raising campaign.

3. St Mary's Parish, Leyland, hold Lent fund-raiser

Service Care Solutions, Preston, donated 4,000 to Derian House; St Catherine's Hospice; Space Centre Lancashire MIND and Alzheimer's Society

4. Service Care Solution's corporate responsibility scheme

