Here are this week's charity champions in Lancashire

Miller Homes has donated 250 to St Pauls Church in Warton to support its fund-raising efforts for a new roof for the historic building.

The community has been busy fund-raising for a variety of causes

Here is a roundup of our charity champions this week.

Ring Stones Maintenance and Construction has raised 1,150 for SafeNet Domestic Abuse and Support Services through dress-down days, raffles and other events.'The money will help provide urgent support for survivors of domestic abuse in Preston, Lancaster, Burnley, Rochdale and Blackpool.

Ring Stones Maintenance and Construction has raised 1,150 for SafeNet

Staff at Forbes Solicitors have raised more than 2,000 to support Breast Cancer Nows Wear It Pink initiative. 'Colleagues took part in fancy dress, quizzes and raffles and ran a soup kitchen.
Home Truths Estate and Letting Agency, which has offices in Eccleston and Coppull, has raised 1,673 for Rosemere Cancer Foundation.'The team have took part in the Levens Estuary Cross Bay Walk, launching, and hosting the first Eccleston business and community groups pub quiz and taking on the Walk the Lights trek.

Home Truths Estate and Letting Agency raises money for Rosemere

Helping Hand, the not for profit organisation run by a dedicated committee of Leyland Trucks and PACCAR Parts employees has awarded local charities with 25,000 at its annual Christmas lunch.

Leyland Trucks raise 25,000 for local charities

