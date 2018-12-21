Here are this week's charity champions in Lancashire
The community has been busy fund-raising for a variety of causes
Here is a roundup of our charity champions this week.
1. Ring Stones Maintenance and Construction has raised 1,150 for SafeNet
Ring Stones Maintenance and Construction has raised 1,150 for SafeNet Domestic Abuse and Support Services through dress-down days, raffles and other events.'The money will help provide urgent support for survivors of domestic abuse in Preston, Lancaster, Burnley, Rochdale and Blackpool.
3. HomeHome Truths Estate and Letting Agency raises money for Rosemere
Home Truths Estate and Letting Agency, which has offices in Eccleston and Coppull, has raised 1,673 for Rosemere Cancer Foundation.'The team have took part in the Levens Estuary Cross Bay Walk, launching, and hosting the first Eccleston business and community groups pub quiz and taking on the Walk the Lights trek.