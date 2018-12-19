Here is a list of gin distilleries in Lancashire

1. Brindle Distillery

Brindle Distillery is based at Holmes Farm, Brindle, and is home to the popular Cuckoo Gin.'The distillery was launched in 2017 by Mark Long, who created Cuckoo Gin.'The gin uses ingredients that are eco friendly and locally grown in the fields that surround the distillery. The firm was awarded best flavoured gin in The Gin Guide 2018 awards for its Sunshine Gin Provenance. Its Signature and Spiced flavours were also shortlisted.

